Gerald Kowalewski
Kirkwood - Gerald Kowalewski, 82, of Kirkwood, New York, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He is predeceased by his brother, Stanley; his parents, Bernadette & Stanley. Gerald is survived by is loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Kowalewski; daughter Susann & John Huften; son Jeffery Kowalewski & Shannon Karcher; his granddaughter Lindsey & Jared Smolinsky. Jerry was an avid outdoorsmen -- he loved fishing, hunting and most of all golf. He loved his family and friends and spent every chance he could telling stories to each and every one of them. He served his country proudly in the Army Reserve, and also volunteered with his local fire department. For 35 years, he was devoted to his work at IBM, and spent his retirement volunteering with the Knights of Columbus. His family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at UHS for all the care and support during Gerald's stay. They also send all their love and gratitude to all the lifelong friends and neighbors of Jerry. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10am until 12pm at St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood, NY. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12pm with Fr. Clarence Rumble officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Mercy House, or Knights of Columbus. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020