|
|
Gerald L. Schutt
Apalachin - Gerald L. Schutt (Jerry) of Apalachin, NY, 79, passed away peacefully at Wilson Memorial Hospital on November 8th 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Rollin and Althea Schutt. He is survived by his devoted wife Alice of 59 years and their two sons Jeff (wife Jackie) of Mobile, AL. and Kevin (wife Kerri) of Vestal, NY. Also surviving are his four grandchildren Audrey, Sean, Andrew and Connor; brother in-law Joe Yankowski; sister in-law Pat Griffith and her husband John; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry retired from IBM in 1992 after 30 years of service. After retiring he enjoyed working on his 1972 Corvette and spending time in Gulf Shores, AL. where he spent winters for the past 22 years. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren as a very dedicated grandfather. He was an active charter member of the Vestal Elks Lodge 2508, as well as an avid fan of both the NY Yankees and NY Giants, never missing a game. He enjoyed spending time on Oneida Lake and visiting the local casinos with his wife Alice. Jerry was a nostalgic, quiet and compassionate person who enjoyed making people laugh. Closest to his heart were all the special moments he cherished with his family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Wilson Memorial Hospital (CVICU) where he received excellent care. Funeral and committal services will be held on Wednesday at 1 pm at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott, at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Wednesday from 11 am until 12:45 pm. Following the the visitation, at 12:45 pm., the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will conduct the Lodge of Sorrow service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Vestal Elks Lodge 2508, Traci's Hope or the Apalachin Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019