Gerald Lauko
Johnson City - Gerald M. (Jerry) Lauko, 61, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 as a result of pulmonary and cardiac medical issues. He was predeceased by his brother Christopher and his father, Robert Lauko. He is survived by his daughter Lauren (Dan) Briggs, mother Helen Lauko, brother Bill (Doreen) Lauko, sister Catherine (Robert) Kunz, niece and nephews Kara (Lou) Muscarella, Billy Lauko, Christopher and Kevin Kunz. Jerry graduated from Johnson City High School and attended Broome Community College. He worked for IBM Corp. for 15 years and then at Broome Developmental Center (BDC) for 15 years, from which he retired in 2019. As a Direct Support Professional at BDC, he had a very positive impact on the many developmentally disabled individuals he worked with during his career. Jerry was always very proud of his daughter Lauren; he had many good friends, had a great sense of humor and was a big fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and the Rolling Stones band. Jerry was loved by all who knew him and he will be truly missed.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY followed by a memorial prayer service starting at 4pm. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020