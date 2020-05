Gerald MacBlaneBinghamton - Gerald Lee Coulter MacBlane, 57, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully with May 7th, 2020. Jerry was a great father and grandpa, and a wonderful loving husband, and a kind, funny, friend to allJerry MacBlane was a wonderful and gentle man, always such a hard worker who loved working at the city of Binghamton Public Works for 30 yearsJerry's family is setting up a memorial on his home's front porch at 301 Clinton Street, Binghamton, so friends and family that would like to leave a card of thoughts or anything else, even a memory, would be greatly appreciated. To view the complete obituary please visit www.demunn.com . Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.