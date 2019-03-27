Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Council Church
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Council Church
Gerald McQuade Obituary
Gerald McQuade

Endicott - Gerald (Jerry) McQuade died on March 25, 2019. He was 83. Jerry was predeceased by his parents Agnes & Gerald McQuade; his brothers Hank, Al, Jack, Pat and sister Theresa Kocur. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Charlotte. His 5 sons, Jerry (Louisa); John (Alana); Mark (Tamara); Dan and Kevin. His 6 Grandchildren, Jerry (Ashley); Ernie; Jimmy; Mary; Michael and Georgia. His Brother Michael (Mary Lee) and 2 sisters, Mary Anne Ewanco and Agnes Randesi, Sister in Law Ellen Sisolak and her son Charles McQuade; Sister-in laws, Susan Moran, Corinne McQuade, Diane McQuade and Mary McQuade as well as many loving Nieces and Nephews. After graduating from Vestal High School Jerry enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Japan. He worked for Great American Food Stores as a Manager and for Napa Auto Parts. Jerry was a life-long member of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome in Endicott and swam almost every morning. His greatest love was being with his Family. A mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Council Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 28. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome in Jerry's name. Funeral arrangements are being made by Coleman and Daniels, Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019
