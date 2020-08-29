1/1
Gerald R. Billings
Gerald R. Billings

Endwell - Gerald Billings, passed away Thursday, August 27th, just shy of his 72nd birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Jim Billings. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Yvonne; his son, David; his daughter, Janelle (Ben) Rosenkrans; his precious granddaughter, Jenna; his grandpuppy, "Jet"; his brother, Dennis (Ruth) Billings; his sister-in-law, Betty Jo Prosman; also many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Over the past 2 years, he was a resident of the Ideal Senior Living Care Facility. The family would like to thank the staff at Ideal for the excellent care they provided during his stay. He also appreciated all of the family and friends who visited him there to lift his spirits. He was a big fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He had many interests. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, doing crossword puzzles, researching various topics on the internet, and visiting and spending time with family and friends. Those who knew him knew he was a jokester who enjoyed making people laugh. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.38105-9959 or Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 29 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
