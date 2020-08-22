Gerald R. Crosier
Binghamton - Gerald R. Crosier died August 20, 2020 at Bridgewater Nursing Home. He was the son of the late Clayton and Ruth Crosier. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Suzanne Crosier of Johnson City, his daughter Danielle Couturier, 2 grandchildren, siblings; Bob, Jim, Ron, Kay, Nancy and Marlene, several nieces and nephews.
After graduating high school, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Marines. After serving his country, he joined the New York State Police, retiring from Troop C in 1994 after 27 years of dedicated service. He also operated his own tree cutting business for many years and had a deep love for nature.
Suzanne extends her deepest appreciation to John Doherty for his weekly visits to play games with Jerry, to Jerry's partner on the job and loyal friend Joe Carmody and wife Sally, and to the staff at Bridgewater Nursing Home Units 5A and 3A for the care they provided to Jerry during his 13 years in their care.
At Jerry's request there will be no public services. He will be buried in South Street Cemetery, Triangle, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in his name to the BC Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton NY 13903. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please ign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com