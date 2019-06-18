Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Owego, NY - Gerald "Jerry" R. Rhodes, 94, of Owego, New York, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Jerry is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Ana Rhodes. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Virginia; sons Gerald "Jerry" D. (Gail) Rhodes and Randy Rhodes; eight grandchildren; 19 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Jerry served in the US Navy during WWII, retired from IBM (in the Quarter Century Club) as a quality engineer, and was a member of the Owego United Methodist Church. He loved to hunt and garden and was a NY Yankee Fan. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart. The family sends special thanks to Dr. Keith Nichols for his care and Original Italian Restaurant for many meals.Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, with Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 20 from 4 to 7 PM. Condolences may be made to Jerry's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 18 to June 19, 2019
