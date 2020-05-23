Gerald "Jim" Shirley
Candor, New York - Gerald "Jim" Shirley, 82, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home. Mr. Shirley was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Dorothy (Saddlemire) Shirley; his wife, Beverly Shirley; son, James "Jimmer" Shirley; two brothers, Clayton "Buck" Shirley, Sylvester "Vet" Shirley. Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Sue Shirley; two grandsons, Brandon "Buzz" Shirley, Nicholas Ryan Shirley; two sisters and brother-in-law, Alice and Don Morey, Althea Hallett; several nieces and nephews. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Union Endicott Forging. He was a member of American Legion Post #907. Private graveside services will be held in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Jim's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




