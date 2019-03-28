|
|
Gerald T. Davies
Binghamton - Gerald T. Davies, 79, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents James & Irene Markham, son Joseph Davies, sister Charlyn Solley, nephew Steven Christoff, mother-in-law and father-in-law Francis & Luella Caruso.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 ½ years Dottie; sons and daughters-in-law Jim & Brenda Davies and John & Annette Davies; daughter Jeanine Woodruff & Jay Felton; grandchildren Joshua & Kim, Jason & Emily, Marissa & Chad, James Jr. & Susan, Jamie, Tamie, Jennifer & Jimmy; great grandchildren Damian, Emma, Arie, Jayden, Tatiana, Gracelyn, Ariella, Dom, Dev, Dyl, EJ, Max, Ron & ZZ; brother Bob Smith; godchildren Michael, Joey & Sharon and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gerald attended Chenango Valley High School and was a United States Army Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 1194 Hillcrest, VFW Post 478 and the Disabled American Veterans. He retired from the Carpenters Local Union 281 and was known as the "Singing Lather" at work. He was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of the Homestead especially Holly, Shannon and Dan.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 9am at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will follow in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Friday March 29, 2019 from 4-7pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019