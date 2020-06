Geraldine Kay

Geraldine KayOwego - Geraldine "Gerry" Kay, 83, formerly of Owego, NY passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Scranton, PA. Gerry was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Josephine Gwara; brother, Ronald Gwara. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Kay, Denise O'Brien; two granddaughters, Cailean, Ashlen and one grandson, Laurence. Gerry retired as an RN after 25 years of services with Wilson Regional Medical Center, Johnson City, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego prior to the funeral mass. Condolences may be made to Gerry's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com