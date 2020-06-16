Geraldine Kay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Kay

Owego - Geraldine "Gerry" Kay, 83, formerly of Owego, NY passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Scranton, PA. Gerry was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Josephine Gwara; brother, Ronald Gwara. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Kay, Denise O'Brien; two granddaughters, Cailean, Ashlen and one grandson, Laurence. Gerry retired as an RN after 25 years of services with Wilson Regional Medical Center, Johnson City, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego prior to the funeral mass. Condolences may be made to Gerry's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved