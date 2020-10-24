Geraldine (Gerry) Lindow
Greene - Geraldine Lindow (Gerry), 82, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband Gordon Lindow and her grandsons Chad Cummings, Bryan Cummings and Billy Utter.
She is survived by her daughters,Charlene (Sherry) & Kevin Cummings and Barbara & Bill Utter, son, Shawn Lindow, her sisters, Charlotte & Jerry Holbrook & Connie Levanites. 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
.
