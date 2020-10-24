1/
Geraldine (Gerry) Lindow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine (Gerry) Lindow

Greene - Geraldine Lindow (Gerry), 82, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband Gordon Lindow and her grandsons Chad Cummings, Bryan Cummings and Billy Utter.

She is survived by her daughters,Charlene (Sherry) & Kevin Cummings and Barbara & Bill Utter, son, Shawn Lindow, her sisters, Charlotte & Jerry Holbrook & Connie Levanites. 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved