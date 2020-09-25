Geraldine M. Vail
Endicott - It's with our deepest sorrow, we announce that our loving mother, Geraldine Vail of Endicott NY, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on September 23, 2020. She was 83 years old. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Helen Kowalchik, her husband Edward Vail and her sister, Mary Ann Joseph. She is survived by her loving daughter, Rita Hillis, son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Becky Hillis and son, Jim Hillis, as well as her stepchildren, Michael Vail, Vince Vail, Robin Vail and Teri Olson. Her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-laws and son-in-laws also held a special place in her heart. Geraldine was born June 24, 1937 in Binghamton, New York. She graduated from Binghamton Central High School. She was a wonderful mother and her children always came first. She was very humble, kind, selfless, and a generous woman to everyone who knew her; always patient, supportive, and giving. Always putting others first before her own needs. She enjoyed shopping and cooking for her family and friends, hosting many holiday celebrations over her life time. Her love for her family will remain in our hearts forever. Due to the pandemic situation, there will be no church or funeral services, however, a burial service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Donations in Geraldine's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Donations can be made online or by mail at Alzheimer's Association
National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.