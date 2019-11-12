|
Geraldine (Gerri) Painter
Vestal - Gerri Painter (Geraldine), 59, of Vestal, NY, died Nov. 10 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. Gerri was born in Montrose, PA, in 1960. After the family moved to Vestal, she attended Vestal schools and graduated Class of '78. She earned her Associate degree at SUNY Broome, and a Baccalaureate at Binghamton University's Watson School of Engineering. She began her career as an X-ray technician at Binghamton General Hospital. After graduation from BU she joined EDS, and later joined International Business Machines in Austin, TX. Opportunity brought her home to southern NY and she continued working for IBM in regional and national assignments. She retired after 30 years. Gerri is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jeff, and their three children, Chris (21), Alex (19), and Kacey (19); In addition, Gerri is one of the six children of Mae and Len Poch including Len (Debbie) Poch, Rose (Dan) West, Marilyn (Bill) MacArthur, Diane (Steve) Armon, and Fran (Joanie) Poch. Gerri and Jeff together have 15 (I think) accomplished nieces and nephews. Gerri was active in the lives of her children - and other young people - and dedicated to Vestal schools. In recent years she chaired or was involved in the annual after prom parties designed to keep kids safe and have fun. She was active in the Vestal School Foundation, and a team Mom for Vestal track & field. You'd see her in food concession stands or supporting a trivia night fund raising event. During the 12 years that Gerri had cancer she joined her family on trips to 20 National Parks, too many Disney World visits, San Francisco (her favorite city), the Florida Keys, and to weddings and baby showers around the country. She traveled to Europe a couple times - saw the Mona Lisa, to NYC to see Broadway plays and "The Tree" at Christmas. And, every year to Lake Placid to follow the success of a young friend who won an Olympic silver medal last year. But most importantly, she guided her three children to college. Gerri's favorite charitable organization is the Special Olympics of New York. Alex has competed in numerous sporting events over many years. It's easy to donate online. And, please consider a donation to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Endicott, NY, who supported Gerri with tender hospice care during her final days. Gerri was dynamic, with a big laugh, big heart, and sweet smile. She loved her family, friends, a little mischief, a glass of wine, and the sunset from the deck at our home. We'll all miss her. A Funeral Mass for Gerri will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Flynn, PA. The family will receive friends at Church on Friday from 10 AM until Mass time at 11:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy in Gerri's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
