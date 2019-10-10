Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine (Jerry) Seymour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine (Jerry) Seymour Obituary
Geraldine (Jerry) Seymour

Geraldine (Jerry) Seymour died on October 9, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Edison and Eva L. Seymour Sr., her sister Shirley Bell, and brother Edison Seymour Jr. and her nephews Charles Bell Jr. and Troy Hampton. She is survived by brother-in-law Charles Bell Sr. of Lady Lake, Florida, sister-in-law Marge Seymour of Windsor, also several nieces and nephews as well as one godson Daniel Seymour of Harpursville.

She was a retiree of Binghamton Woolworth after 43 years of service. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of services. Interment will be at 1:00 pm, in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now