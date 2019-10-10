|
|
Geraldine (Jerry) Seymour
Geraldine (Jerry) Seymour died on October 9, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Edison and Eva L. Seymour Sr., her sister Shirley Bell, and brother Edison Seymour Jr. and her nephews Charles Bell Jr. and Troy Hampton. She is survived by brother-in-law Charles Bell Sr. of Lady Lake, Florida, sister-in-law Marge Seymour of Windsor, also several nieces and nephews as well as one godson Daniel Seymour of Harpursville.
She was a retiree of Binghamton Woolworth after 43 years of service. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of services. Interment will be at 1:00 pm, in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019