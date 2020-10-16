1/1
Geraldine Webster
Geraldine Webster

Binghamton - Geraldine (Coloneri) Webster 97, of Pine Street Binghamton passed away peacefully at Willow Point Nursing Center Vestal 10/13/2020 following a 6 month illness. She is predeceased by her husband, Seth Webster, and her parents Dorothy (Zungali) and Frank Coloneri. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cheryl (Webster) and Bob Martin of Rhode Island, grandchildren Sara (Martin) and Keith Gustafson with great grandchildren Nathan, Sophia, and Brooke. Kyle Martin and Christie Beaulieu along with great grandchild Gemma. All from Massachusetts. She also leaves local cousins and friends. Gerry was a stay-at-home mom and then worked for the Sears Catalog Department for 16 years before her retirement. She was a volunteer with the Binghamton General Hospital Auxiliary for 35 years. Gerry loved her family and friends. She enjoyed feeding, entertaining, and being there for them. She loved to dance and was always the life of the party.

A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 from St. Mary Of the Assumption 37 Fayette Street Binghamton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Proper State and County Covid guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are by Albert J. DeMarco c/o THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME INC. 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mary Of the Assumption
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
