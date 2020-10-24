Gerard LaClair
Binghamton - Husband, father, grandfather and great-father, Gerard LaClair, 88, passed away on October 21, 2020 and joined his beloved wife Joyce (Masters) just one day shy of the 10th anniversary of her passing. He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Dorothy LaClair, his brother Floyd, Jr. and his son-in-law Richard Mancuso. He is survived by his sister Darlene Rhodes, sister-in-law Val LaClair; children André, Mark, Melody (Mancuso), Eric and Jacques; by his daughters-in-law, Catherine, Filomena, Patti and Ronda; 10 grandchildren, Jean-Paul, Karl, Nicolas, Michele, Nicole, Roxanna, Josette, Sondra, Victoria and Brigitt; 12 great-grandchildren Lexi, Tessa, Ashlyn, Jackson, Olivier, Evelyn, Tristen, Cooper, Blake, Ilyeria, Teagan and Adric; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerard was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his family and especially with his wife, together visiting religious, historic and natural places throughout North America. Gerard held fly fishing in high esteem, tied his own flies, and trout and salmon were his favorite quarry. He continued to hunt and fish up until the last couple years of his life. Together with his wife, he enjoyed antiques, old architecture and horses. His professional career started at Bendix Scintilla in Sidney, NY, and he completed his career with 30 years of service at IBM, working in both tool and die design and process engineering.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family please consider donations to any of the following charities: the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
), the Native American Rights Fund (www.narf.org
), and Trout Unlimited (www.tu.org
).
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, October 30, at 9:30am at St. Paul's Catholic Church located at 282 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow at Port Crane Cemetery. A reception to celebrate Gerard's life will be announced at a later date.