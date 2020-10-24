1/
Gerard LaClair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard LaClair

Binghamton - Husband, father, grandfather and great-father, Gerard LaClair, 88, passed away on October 21, 2020 and joined his beloved wife Joyce (Masters) just one day shy of the 10th anniversary of her passing. He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Dorothy LaClair, his brother Floyd, Jr. and his son-in-law Richard Mancuso. He is survived by his sister Darlene Rhodes, sister-in-law Val LaClair; children André, Mark, Melody (Mancuso), Eric and Jacques; by his daughters-in-law, Catherine, Filomena, Patti and Ronda; 10 grandchildren, Jean-Paul, Karl, Nicolas, Michele, Nicole, Roxanna, Josette, Sondra, Victoria and Brigitt; 12 great-grandchildren Lexi, Tessa, Ashlyn, Jackson, Olivier, Evelyn, Tristen, Cooper, Blake, Ilyeria, Teagan and Adric; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gerard was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his family and especially with his wife, together visiting religious, historic and natural places throughout North America. Gerard held fly fishing in high esteem, tied his own flies, and trout and salmon were his favorite quarry. He continued to hunt and fish up until the last couple years of his life. Together with his wife, he enjoyed antiques, old architecture and horses. His professional career started at Bendix Scintilla in Sidney, NY, and he completed his career with 30 years of service at IBM, working in both tool and die design and process engineering.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family please consider donations to any of the following charities: the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), the Native American Rights Fund (www.narf.org), and Trout Unlimited (www.tu.org).

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, October 30, at 9:30am at St. Paul's Catholic Church located at 282 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow at Port Crane Cemetery. A reception to celebrate Gerard's life will be announced at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved