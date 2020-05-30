Gerard "Jerry" LeschChenango Forks - Gerard "Jerry" Lesch, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a five year battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Gerard & Coletta Lesch and brother David Lesch. He is survived by his children Anthony Lesch, Mark Lesch, Cinthea & Daniel Dutcher, Susanne Finch and fiancé Darrell Cole; grandchildren Jessica, Jeffrey, Shannon, Brittney, Jason and Shelby; great grandchildren Bayleigh, Hope, Sterling & Bryson; brother and sister-in-law Ronald & Diane Lesch; sister & brother-in-law Patricia & Rudolph Polisensky; several nieces, nephews and special friends.He was a member of the Roofers Union #203 for many years. Jerry enjoyed many outdoor activities including gardening, building stone walls and feeding the animals out back. He loved spending time with his family who will dearly miss him.A Graveside Service will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Jerry's life at a later date.