|
|
Gerlinde "Linda" Savka
Vestal - Linda Savka of Vestal, New York passed away peacefully February 9, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home with her family at her side. She was predeceased by her parents Christina and Herbert Huber, both of Munich, Germany. Linda was born August 17, 1940 in Berlin, Germany. She moved to the United States July 1, 1961 and five years later was proud to become a U.S. citizen. She is survived by her husband Michael of 58 years, her daughter Tracy (Christopher) Ryan, grandson Cameron George, granddaughter Kendal Ryan, her brother-in-law Paul (Colleen) Savka, and several nieces, nephews and cousins in the States as well as her sister Inge Igl and nephew Christian Igl of Germany. Gerlinde is also survived by a dear and special friend Brigette "Pete" Spaford.
We would like to thank our friends, the best neighbors anyone could ask for with all the help they have given us over the past years. Also, a thank you to Broome Oncology, Lourdes Hospital Ross 1, Lourdes' Palliative Care and Willow Point Nursing Home North 1 for the support given to the family during the last few weeks of her life..
The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal, on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Linda can be made to the or the Broome County Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020