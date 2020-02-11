Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Vestal, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerlinde Savka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerlinde "Linda" Savka


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerlinde "Linda" Savka Obituary
Gerlinde "Linda" Savka

Vestal - Linda Savka of Vestal, New York passed away peacefully February 9, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home with her family at her side. She was predeceased by her parents Christina and Herbert Huber, both of Munich, Germany. Linda was born August 17, 1940 in Berlin, Germany. She moved to the United States July 1, 1961 and five years later was proud to become a U.S. citizen. She is survived by her husband Michael of 58 years, her daughter Tracy (Christopher) Ryan, grandson Cameron George, granddaughter Kendal Ryan, her brother-in-law Paul (Colleen) Savka, and several nieces, nephews and cousins in the States as well as her sister Inge Igl and nephew Christian Igl of Germany. Gerlinde is also survived by a dear and special friend Brigette "Pete" Spaford.

We would like to thank our friends, the best neighbors anyone could ask for with all the help they have given us over the past years. Also, a thank you to Broome Oncology, Lourdes Hospital Ross 1, Lourdes' Palliative Care and Willow Point Nursing Home North 1 for the support given to the family during the last few weeks of her life..

The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal, on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Linda can be made to the or the Broome County Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerlinde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -