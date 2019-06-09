|
Gertrude Alice Campbell
Endicott - Gertrude Alice Phelan Campbell, 93, born January 20, 1927 in Johnson City, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 6, 2019. She was cherished having brought love and laughter to all who knew her. A resident of Endicott, Gert graduated from UE High School with fond memories. She then graduated from Ridley Lowell Business and went to work at the IBM Lab. In 1953 she married Elwood. Gert was involved in a family real estate business over her life. Gert was a member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church, for over 60 years. She was also a member of the Italian Club and the Maine Community Band, performing the clarinet at Hilltop, Riverview Manor, Elizabeth Church Manor and everywhere else they went. Gert and Elwood moved to Raleigh for IBM. While in Raleigh, Elwood obtained his pilot's license. Gert decided to do the same. They would later make trips more frequently to check on her Mother, Anna Phelan. Gert enjoyed traveling with their friends on Caribbean Dance Cruises. Dance groups they enjoyed were Cadence and Let's Dance. Gert dearly loved all her friends and family. Gert was an avid tennis player, on the Binghamton Tennis League. There was never a time that her kitchen did not have cooking prepared. She fed anyone that walked in the kitchen door. Gert made Christmas special each year with decorations and gifts. She loved flowers, animals and traveling. She loved Elwood and her children Kevin, Scott, and Elaine. Her Grandchildren knew her as Grandma which was synonymous with "Love". She showered them with love only a grandmother knows and they loved her back. They could do no wrong in her eyes and each has special memories of the fun they had with Grandma. Gert is predeceased by parents, Anna Esther Phelan and Louis Phelan . She is survived by her loving husband, Elwood C. Campbell, her sons and daughter; Kevin Campbell and Scott Campbell (Linda), Elaine C. Arthur (Michael) and grandchildren; Ian Campbell and Anna Campbell, Matthew Campbell (Michelle) Jonathan Campbell, Jessica Arthur, Davis Arthur, great grandchildren; Alice, Ava, and Jackson Campbell. The family gives thanks and gratitude to all the caregivers that cared and loved Gert, Elwood and the family. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 29th 2019 at 10:00am at First Presbyterian Church Grant Street, Endicott, NY. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Humane Society or First Presbyterian Church, Endicott.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 9 to June 23, 2019