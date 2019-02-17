Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main Street
Vestal, NY
Gertrude (Judy) Liberati Obituary
Gertrude (Judy) Liberati

- - Gertrude (Judy) Liberati, 93,passed away February 6, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband John Liberati; her parents, John and Gladys Lee; a grandson, Kevin Jennings; siblings, Wilfred Lee, Walter Lee, Dixie Charles, Peggy Spry, Janie Peck; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Judy is survived by her children, Jo (Kent) Jennings; Laura (Don) Martin; John (Cathy) Liberati, grandchildren, Paula (Stan) Kupiec; Robert (Katie) Jennings; Scott (Amy) Bentley; Tom (Mariel) Bentley; Jon Bentley; Caitlin, Christopher and Courtney Liberati;12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A loyal Yankee fan, she also loved bowling, animals (especially her cats), reading, any type of puzzle, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She enjoyed designing and crocheting baby blankets and wedding and birthday afghans for her family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am, on February 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal, with a luncheon immediately after.

The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Point for the care and comfort they gave her these last few months.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Broome County Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019
