Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Avenue
Endicott, NY
Gertrude Morgan Obituary
Gertrude Morgan

Apalachin - Gertrude Morgan, 85, formerly of Elmira and Apalachin, went to be with her Lord Monday, February 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, parents Peter and Gertrude, and sister Patricia. She is survived by her children, Rob (Karen), Brian (Brenda), Timothy (Stacey), Karen, and Christopher (Stephanie); 14 grandchildren; brothers Richard and Vincent, sisters Antoinette, Mary Fran, and Agatha, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a member and Communicant of St. Ambrose church, a longtime member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society, enjoyed gardening, walking, and was a devoted wife and mother. Her family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude for all who assisted Gertrude in her stays at Brookdale Vestal West and Vestal Park. Your care and compassion will forever be remembered.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10 am at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Friday evening from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
