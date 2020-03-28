Resources
Gertrude "Trudy" Silvernail, 86, Vestal (born in Munich Germany) transitioned to a higher place on 3-24-2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was set free after her 20-year battle with cancer returned. She was predeceased by her parents; Karl and Emma Strohmeier; two children Alan Silvernail, Christina Hellmann and daughter in law Bonnie Silvernail. She is survived by her children, Robert Silvernail, Darlene Bucinell (Tom), Linda Igo (Joe). Grandchildren Melissa Gaugler (Christopher), Amanda Hellmann and Joey Igo III. Great grandchild, Alexander Gaugler. Trudy lived a driven and committed life to her family. She shared rich friendships and travel. Her wisdom, work ethic, compassion and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace. A celebration of life party will be held at a later date. Contributions on behalf of her love for animals can be made to Animal Care Council, 131 Washington Ave Endicott, NY 13760
