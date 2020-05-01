Gilbert Alexander
Owego - Gilbert C. Alexander went home to see the Lord and was reunited with his loving wife Jean Alexander on April 27, 2020 at the age of 91. He leaves behind his loving children; Paula Klingle, Lisa Fuller, Charles (Bridget) Alexander, and Fredrick (Cindy) Alexander and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gilbert is predeceased by his son-in-law Frank Fuller and Glenn Klingle. Gilbert joined the Army as a young man in high school and served his country in WWII and Korea, as service of which he was very proud of. Following his time in the army Gilbert was employed at the ladder factory in Newark Valley for over 40 years. Gilbert was never one to be idle, he was always working. He even built his own home and helped many others build theirs. A private burial will be held at Vestal Hills Cemetery and a celebration of Gilbert's life will take place at a later date. Memories may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Owego - Gilbert C. Alexander went home to see the Lord and was reunited with his loving wife Jean Alexander on April 27, 2020 at the age of 91. He leaves behind his loving children; Paula Klingle, Lisa Fuller, Charles (Bridget) Alexander, and Fredrick (Cindy) Alexander and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gilbert is predeceased by his son-in-law Frank Fuller and Glenn Klingle. Gilbert joined the Army as a young man in high school and served his country in WWII and Korea, as service of which he was very proud of. Following his time in the army Gilbert was employed at the ladder factory in Newark Valley for over 40 years. Gilbert was never one to be idle, he was always working. He even built his own home and helped many others build theirs. A private burial will be held at Vestal Hills Cemetery and a celebration of Gilbert's life will take place at a later date. Memories may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020.