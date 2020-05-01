Gilbert Alexander
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Alexander

Owego - Gilbert C. Alexander went home to see the Lord and was reunited with his loving wife Jean Alexander on April 27, 2020 at the age of 91. He leaves behind his loving children; Paula Klingle, Lisa Fuller, Charles (Bridget) Alexander, and Fredrick (Cindy) Alexander and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gilbert is predeceased by his son-in-law Frank Fuller and Glenn Klingle. Gilbert joined the Army as a young man in high school and served his country in WWII and Korea, as service of which he was very proud of. Following his time in the army Gilbert was employed at the ladder factory in Newark Valley for over 40 years. Gilbert was never one to be idle, he was always working. He even built his own home and helped many others build theirs. A private burial will be held at Vestal Hills Cemetery and a celebration of Gilbert's life will take place at a later date. Memories may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved