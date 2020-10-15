1/1
Gilbert Dane Weston
Gilbert Dane Weston of Endicott, NY transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 13th at the age of 91. There he was greeted by his wife Dixie, his parents Gilbert and Isa and his sister Gilese. Dane fought a valiant fight with cancer over the past several years and left his earthly home peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his three children Tammy Nolff (Bob), David Weston (Lisa), Keith Weston (Charles); three grandchildren Mark Weston (Tanya), Brittany Fortunato (Troy), Kaitlyn Nolff; four great grandchildren Daniel Weston, Phoenix Nolff, Elijah Weston, Mila Fortunato. Dane was born and raised in Endicott, New York, served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea and enjoyed a 30-plus year career at IBM. In his retirement he enjoyed volunteering at the Waterman Conservation Education Center and being outdoors. Dane enjoyed and was accomplished at both origami and calligraphy. Airplanes and aviation were a passion throughout his life. He was a kind, thoughtful and caring man. Faith in God was important to him and he enjoyed years of involvement at Central United Methodist Church. Family was also very important to Dane. He and his wife, Dixie, were dedicated to their family, always making time for their children and grandchildren. Due to COVID19 there will be no visitation. The family will celebrate his life with a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Dane through donations to Waterman Conservation Education Center https://www.watermancenter.org or Lourdes Hospice https://foundation.ascension.org/newyork/lourdesfoundation/donate-online






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
