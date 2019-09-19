|
|
Gina Darcangelo Chapman
Vestal - Gina Darcangelo Chapman, 46, of Vestal, NY passed away on September 16, 2019, after a three-year battle with non-smoking lung cancer. Gina was born in Binghamton, NY to Robert and Janet Darcangelo on September 25, 1972.
She graduated from Vestal High School in 1990, Broome Community College with her A.A. in 1992, and SUNY Oneonta with her B.A. in 1994. She married her high school sweetheart David Chapman on June 22, 1996, in Vestal.
Gina is survived by her husband David, her daughter Alyssa, her son Robbie, her dog Bailey; her parents, Robert and Janet, two sisters, Maggie Jackson (Ty) and Nicole Darcangelo (Christy); three sisters-in-law, Kathleen Schreiber (Bob), Rorie Chapman, and Billie Jo Besaw (Paul); her mother-in-law, Kathleen Chapman; two grandmothers, Mary Bristol and Patricia Chapman; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law Ralph Chapman.
Gina was the Regional Director for the for the last nine years. Prior to AHA, she worked for nine years as the Director of Special Events with the . Gina spent her life in service of others through education, advocacy, and fundraising. Her impact on the community has been immeasurable.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 21 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main St. in Vestal. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 am until time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gina's memory to the / Southern Tier Heart Walk 2020 or the . Gina's family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the medical staff of United Health Services and Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. Special thanks to the exceptional nursing and support staff on North Tower 4 and North Wing 4 at Wilson Hospital.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET, BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019