Gino ManzoBinghamton - Gino Manzo, 90, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Dolores Manzo, daughter Virginia Manzo, son Paul Manzo, sisters and brothers Colucci & Clemente Izzi, Carmela Manzo, Mary and Firoretto D'Alessandro and Jenny and Larry Kardell and son-in-law James Herrick and his german shepherd Dolly.He is survived by his children Gino J. & Kathy Manzo, Lisa Herrick, Sandra & David Lasky, Michael & Suzie Manzo and the twins Gena and Joey Manzo; grandchildren David-Michael & Kat, Joshua & Alisha, Courtney, Chelsea, Stephen, Raven, Mikayla, Emma and Madison; great grandchildren Abigail, Elijah, Bianca, Gianna, Carmela and Maddox. He is also survived by his very special big brother and sister-in-law Tony & Patricia Manzo and his loving and caring nieces Gloria Listner and Carmela Conte, dear friend Brenda Salai and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.Upon arriving to Ellis Island from Duronia, Italy when he was 11 years old he became a shoe shine boy in Manhattan and then became part of the Jersey City Shoe Shine Boys. He met the love of his life Dolores who started as his pen pal while he was in the Marine Corp. He eventually met her family who embraced him. They then relocated to the Binghamton area and was proud to raise his four boys and four girls. Gino was a retired employee of Raymond Corporation and worked for many years at Ansco. He was embraced by his church family at Cross Roads of Life Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed. Dad lived to tell his life stories to anyone who would listen. His favorite saying was, "Don't get old stay young" and he believed that his glass of Fortissimo wine was his "medicine".A Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family with a burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.