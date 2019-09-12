|
Giordano "Giordi" Anthony DeAngelo
Port Dickinson - Giordano "Giordi" Anthony DeAngelo, 27 years young, was unexpectedly called upon for his greatest endeavor ever: to use his countless talents to spread love, positivity and laughter to his biggest audience yet on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
During his short and precious time with us he wore a variety of hats, managed many events and had an unbelievable amount of achievements for his age. Giordi worked for Kelly Services as a Sr. Talent Recruiter, was a Licensed RE agent with DWS & Associates Real Estate, put on numerous events and fundraisers: The Bing Fling, Backyard Comedy, shows at Tioga Downs, "Sit, Stay, Stand-Up", cofounded the Binghamton Comedy Crawl, wrote and published a children's book, "Would You Love Me" defying gender stereotypes and promoting the positive and uplifting message to children, that they, can be anything. He became a "Book Fairie" and worked with many across the world hiding books all over the place and set up a free "little library". He was a Spiedie Fest volunteer and absolutely loved spending time with his volunteer crew. He was a co-owner with his wife of The Black Sheep: Gifts & Home Décor and was putting on the first ever, Port Dickinson Pumpkin Festifall. His most recent dream that turned to reality was The Boho Comedy Club located inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton. It should also be mentioned that Giordi "went to school for 5 years to obtain a 2 year" Associate's Degree, he NEVER gave up. He never gave up on anything for that matter, no idea or dream was too grand or unattainable.
The Giord-Man's greatest life achievement was at the start of the year when he was promoted from a loving, adoring and supportive husband to his beloved wife, "Pidge", Stephanie and became a father to his precious "womans, Bobia" Sophia. He showered us with enough love to live on through our beloved memories and laughs with him. He loved us more than life itself and had the same routine every night, crawling into bed with Steph, Bobia, his (louvers) fur-babies, Bailey, Millie and Stella and would turn The Office or Parks & Rec on and would let out the happiest sigh, saying, "This is my favorite time of day, when we are all together in bed, I know where everyone is".
Giordi was a dreamer, and a doer, a talented beat boxer, singer, wild dancer and a truly gifted drummer. His rendition of Fly Me to The Moon and his lullaby to Sophia were breathtaking. He loved going to Celtics games, Walt Disney World and loving on his daughter, wife and fur babies. Giordi was an active feminist. He had a great love for animals, and thoroughly enjoyed fundraising for his favorite charity, Every Dog's Dream Rescue. He loved his community, and had an unwavering passion to make Binghamton the very best it could be, he had a vision. He had so many mentors and unbeknownst to him has become an inspiration to many. A family man through and through, he loved vacationing with his families, going on adventures and Sunday family Dinners at his beloved childhood home. With "memory lane Giordi" at the table, there was no topic that was off limits and if you were a first-time guest, you were his material. He recounted many childhood memories with his treasured siblings and family and would share many off the wall, hilarious stories that would only happen to The Bobo. Everyone would leave in tears, with abs and a reason to come back soon.
Giordi was special. He was one of a kind and an old soul wise beyond his years. He did everything so fast, finding his soulmate young in life and began putting on events and started businesses as soon as he graduated from Seton Catholic Central High School in 2010. He didn't have much patience and was always at a 100%, and never stopped going. He was embraced and loved by all. Looking back, we believe he lived life this way because he knew in some way that he had so much to do in such a short window of time. He cared so deeply for others; he was always there for anyone who needed him. He had an infectious ability to make people happy and laugh that will be missed greatly but will live on through his daughter. Giord is a beaming flame that shined throughout all of his life's endeavors and through all of those he encountered.
Giordi, beloved son, grandson, brother, husband and father was born to Jan Joseph and Shannon Roma DeAngelo on January 1, 1992. He was predeceased by his great grandparents Eugene and Dorothy Thomas, grandparents Anthony and Nancy DeAngelo, grandfather Eugene Roma, grandparents Rudy & Barb Rehak, Aunt Joan Hill and Grandpa Hill, and special friends, Howie Newman and Derrick Leuci.
He is survived by his best friend and devoted wife, Stephanie DeAngelo and precious, beautiful, daughter Sophia Joan "Bobia", his loving parents, Jan & Shannon, his beloved mom-in-law Brenda, his loving and adoring siblings Santino, Marianna, Luciano, Thomas, Natalie & Troy, Lexi, and brother-in-life Spencer Rowell, his grandmother Judy Roma, godparents Lizzie, George, Sue & Ed, aunts and uncles Mike & Carrie Roma, Deb & Pete Kessler, Nancy & Jim Blakeman, Dr. D & Sue DeAngelo, Tony & Judy, Fr. Jude, Ron & Tracey, Randy & Mary, special family members, Bailey & Kayla, Nathan, Captain Handsome, JR, Jan Michael, along with countless cousins, and special friends, Mike C., Bill Lake, Paul Kozlowski, Marty & Sam, The amazing staff and friends at DoubleTree, and friends at the JCC, Alex Schoff, Jennifer Willis, Daryl & Roger, the Mikloucich Family, Patel Family, Truax Family, Mitsakos Family, Denise Linney, Grace & Mike, Pam Cooper, Michelle Fuller, Audrey Woerter, Jody Romanowski, Amanda Leuci, Dave & Kathy Staff, Molly, Eileen Frontera, Karen, DJ and Nick B., Pat Vadala, Dustin Petzold, and so many more.
We want to thank the heroic Port Dick neighbors and police department, first responders, sheriff's, and the ER staff at Lourdes Hospital for working tirelessly on our Giord-Man. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, to our community, family and friends. Giordi would be absolutely speechless for the first time from your overwhelming love, support, prayers, donations, food, calls, compassion and memories to keep our Giord-Man alive in spirit for eternity.
Giordi would not want us to be sad, he instead would want us to celebrate his life and legacy at The Boho Comedy Club inside the DoubleTree Hotel at 1pm on Friday, September 13, 2019. In honor of Giordi please join us at St. Patrick's Church for a Funeral Mass on Friday, September 13, 2019, 11am. The family will receive friends at church on Friday from 9:30am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his daughter's trust, Sophia Joan DeAngelo, Visions Federal Credit Union, 24 McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 12, 2019