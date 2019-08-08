|
Giovanni (Johnny) Antonio DeMarco
Kirkwood - Giovanni (Johnny) Antonio DeMarco, 50, of Kirkwood, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 2nd. Born in Houston, TX to Ellen Sipple and John DeMarco Sr., Johnny was a kind and humble man who was dedicated to helping those he loved. His greatest joy was supporting his family. Johnny graduated from Candor High School, BCC and was pursuing his advanced degree. He was an Eagle Scout and served in the U.S. Army. He was Manager of Data Analytics at UHS, which he enjoyed and was highly esteemed. Johnny was predeceased by his father John Sr., sister Shirley and Father in Law Philip. Survived by mother Ellen, wife Renée (Swan) and daughter Angelica; sisters Crystal (Doug), Georgia and Patty; brother Louis (Nicole), Mother in Law Barbara; Brother in Law Brian (Michelle), Uncles Bill (Pat) and Harold (Shirley); Aunts Jean and Gail; along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Johnny had many friends including a core group who grew together as men. Though we feel we lost him too soon, there is solace in hearing the many stories from the people whose lives he touched. He led by example and we are honored to have been loved by such a man. Calling hours will be Friday August 9th 4-6PM at NorthPointe Church in Hillcrest Friday, followed by a celebration of life at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to New York State Parks at Parks.ny.gov in his name. Please visit ParsonFuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 8, 2019