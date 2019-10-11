|
Giovanni (John) Masi
Endicott - Giovanni (John) Masi, 93, of Endicott, died on October 9, 2019 at the Mercy House. He was predeceased by his parents, Baldassare and Marianna Masi; his in-laws, Eduardo and Antonia Carlini; his brothers, Sebastiano and Angelo Masi; his brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, John and Nina Carlini, and Constantino and Maria Masi; his brother-in-laws, Remo Moretti and Cesare Roma.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Annunziata (Nancy); his sisters, Teresa Roma and Francesca (Mario) Arduini; and his sister-in-laws Luiga Masi, Stella Masi and Angela Moretti.
He will always be remembered by his children, Tony (Subhra) Masi and Giacinta (Candido) Tiberia; his grandchildren whom he adored, Daniela (Rick) Masters; Patrizia (Jason) Haus; Victoria Williams; Christina Kratky; and John Masi; his great grandchildren, Sabrina, Margot and Alexa Masters; Livia and Ella Haus; Mason Williams; Gianna, Calvin and Marshall Kratky.
He was a devoted member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Independent Mutual Aid, St. John's Club and the Sons of Italy and retired from his successful landscaping business.
Giovanni's passions were gardening, wine-making and spending time together sharing homemade meals with his family.
The family is deeply thankful for the kindness and care given to Giovanni by the staff of the Mercy House; the care and special prayers of Sister Anisia and Father Clarence; and for all of our friends and family who came to visit him, in particular our dear friend and neighbor, Alberto Magnante.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15th at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott, from 10:00am until the 11:30am funeral mass to follow. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott, with a luncheon to follow at the Sons of Italy of Endicott.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier (www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019