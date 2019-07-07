|
|
Giuseppe Barbara
Binghamton - Heaven has gained a beautiful, courageous angel. Giuseppe Barbara, 91, entered into the Kingdom of God, July 5, 2019. Giuseppe was one of the kindest, strongest souls you could have met. His smile and singing would light up any room he entered. Giusppe's firm belief in God and his devotion to family and church was important in his life. Giuseppe retired from the City of Binghamton with more than 30 years of service.
He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Maria Nina, parents Anthony and Cecilia Barbara, brother Gaspar Barbara and sister, Nanetta Palazzolo. Giuseppe is survived by his children, Cecilia and Michael Dellacorino, Binghamton, treasured grandchildren, Christina and Brian Hoffman, Gabriella Dellacorino and Anthony Dellacorino and cherished great granddaughter, Gianna Isabella Hoffman who was the light of his life this last year. He leaves behind brother, Carlo Barbara, Endicott, sister, Angela Fontana, Sicily, Italy and sister-in-law, Maria Barbara, Tittina D'Angelo, Nicoletta Realini, Antonietta Cotti, brother-in-law, Antonio D'Angelo, several nieces. nephews, cousins and a very special person, Nicoletta Masciarelli. Giuseppe's family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff of Good Shepherd Fairview for their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Saint James RC Church, 147 Main Street, Johnson City. Entombment will follow services in Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Memorial contributions in Giuseppe's name may be made to Saint James RC Church, 147 Main Street, Johnson City, NY 13790. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Fly High Our Beautiful Angel
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019