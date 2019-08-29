|
|
Gladys Kahn
Binghamton and Nineveh - Gladys Kahn, 74, died August 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Martha and Walter Kahn, sister Marcia and brother Erwin. She is survived by many dear friends including Tomi Stewart, Lois Brownell, David and MaryAnn Grate and Justine, cousins Peter and Nancy Richmond and her adopted family at the YWCA. Gladys was raised on the family farm in Nineveh and worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Binghamton. She was a friendly fixture around downtown Binghamton for many years.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11 am Friday at Temple Israel Riverside Cemetery, 719 Conklin Rd. Binghamton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the YWCA in memory of Gladys. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019