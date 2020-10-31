1/1
Gladys LaBarron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys LaBarron

Gladys LaBarron at the age of 76 went to heaven on Monday, October 26, 2020. Predeceased by Parents Ernest and Mae Mecke, siblings - Fred, Bud, Ray, Carl and, Alice, Husband Robert LaBarron, Son Brian Badger, Granddaughter Sarah, great Grandson Dante and Great Grand-daughter Rylee. Survived by Sister-in-laws Betty Mecke and Sally Ellis. Children Arthur Badger JR. and Debbie, Pat and Tina Badger, Jean and Bill Whitney, Daughter-in-law Wadhia Badger, Mae LaBarron and, Stepson Steven LaBarron. Grand Children Kayla and Ryan Becker, Brandi and Dan Penny, Shawn Badger, Damin and Leigh Badger, Crystal and Floyd Smith, Melissa and Mathew Hart, Zachary Badger, Austin Badger and, Brianna Smith and eight Great Grandchildren. Many Nieces and Nephews well-loved. Special Friend Sarah Quarella and Martha Geerthens.

Family was most important to her. Gladys was the matriarch of our family. She loved family gatherings. For fun, she would go to the casino with her husband and watch NASCAR on television.

Upon her wishes there will be no services just honor the memories.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved