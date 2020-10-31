Gladys LaBarron



Gladys LaBarron at the age of 76 went to heaven on Monday, October 26, 2020. Predeceased by Parents Ernest and Mae Mecke, siblings - Fred, Bud, Ray, Carl and, Alice, Husband Robert LaBarron, Son Brian Badger, Granddaughter Sarah, great Grandson Dante and Great Grand-daughter Rylee. Survived by Sister-in-laws Betty Mecke and Sally Ellis. Children Arthur Badger JR. and Debbie, Pat and Tina Badger, Jean and Bill Whitney, Daughter-in-law Wadhia Badger, Mae LaBarron and, Stepson Steven LaBarron. Grand Children Kayla and Ryan Becker, Brandi and Dan Penny, Shawn Badger, Damin and Leigh Badger, Crystal and Floyd Smith, Melissa and Mathew Hart, Zachary Badger, Austin Badger and, Brianna Smith and eight Great Grandchildren. Many Nieces and Nephews well-loved. Special Friend Sarah Quarella and Martha Geerthens.



Family was most important to her. Gladys was the matriarch of our family. She loved family gatherings. For fun, she would go to the casino with her husband and watch NASCAR on television.



Upon her wishes there will be no services just honor the memories.









