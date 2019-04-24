|
|
Gladys Pleus (Moses)
Conklin - Gladys Pleus (Moses), 90, from Conklin, NY went to be with her lord and savior at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was pre-deceased by her husband Raymond Sr, son Raymond Jr, son Richard, daughter Pattie, and daughter Cindy. She is survived by her children Kim Pleus, Wade (Debbie) Pleus, Penney (Edward) Hrostowski, and Karen (Charles) Mayotte, as well as 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and her beloved dog Jack. She was one of the founding members of the Conklin Presbyterian Church as well as one of the first employees of Frito Lay in Kirkwood.
Gladys had a great love of children and was known as "Everyone's Grandma". Her kindness and infectious laughter will be missed by everyone who knew her. Graveside services will be held at the Port Crane Cemetery, Port Crane, NY, Friday at 2 p.m. Rev. Charles Colton will officiate. Expressions of sympathy in Gladys' memory may be made to the Special Olympics.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2019