1/1
Gladys R. Mason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys R. Mason

Endicott - Gladys R. Mason (95) of Endicott, NY went peacefully at home surrounded by family to be with her Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. Gladys was predeceased by her husband Fred of 55 years and her daughter, Nancy Coates. She is survived by a daughter, Regina (Ken) Allen of Farmington, NY and son, Tom (Sue) Mason of Endicott, NY, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.

Her family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her children and their children. They brought much joy to her life.

Gladys was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Vestal, NY and a member of the Mary Martha Guild at Grace. She was a member of IBM Country Club, an avid golfer and bowler. She loved to eat lunch out every day. She was a girl scout leader, cub scout den mother, knitter, tole painter, and liked to shop garage sales.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved