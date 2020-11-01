Gladys R. Mason
Endicott - Gladys R. Mason (95) of Endicott, NY went peacefully at home surrounded by family to be with her Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. Gladys was predeceased by her husband Fred of 55 years and her daughter, Nancy Coates. She is survived by a daughter, Regina (Ken) Allen of Farmington, NY and son, Tom (Sue) Mason of Endicott, NY, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.
Her family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her children and their children. They brought much joy to her life.
Gladys was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Vestal, NY and a member of the Mary Martha Guild at Grace. She was a member of IBM Country Club, an avid golfer and bowler. She loved to eat lunch out every day. She was a girl scout leader, cub scout den mother, knitter, tole painter, and liked to shop garage sales.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice
.