Gladys Saddlemire
Newark Valley - On April 4, 2020, Gladys Saddlemire passed quietly, joining her brothers and parents in Heaven. She is sadly missed by her children Gayle (Jeff) Piester, Gordon (Renata) Saddlemire, and Greg (Sue Hess) Saddlemire. Also missing her are eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews (who Gladys treated as her own kids), and all who knew her. We would like to thank everyone at UHS Wilson and Vestal Park who cared for her. A celebration of her life will be held later this year in safer times. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Gladys' guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020