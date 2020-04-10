Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Saddlemire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Saddlemire


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Saddlemire Obituary
Gladys Saddlemire

Newark Valley - On April 4, 2020, Gladys Saddlemire passed quietly, joining her brothers and parents in Heaven. She is sadly missed by her children Gayle (Jeff) Piester, Gordon (Renata) Saddlemire, and Greg (Sue Hess) Saddlemire. Also missing her are eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews (who Gladys treated as her own kids), and all who knew her. We would like to thank everyone at UHS Wilson and Vestal Park who cared for her. A celebration of her life will be held later this year in safer times. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Gladys' guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -