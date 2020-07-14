1/1
Gladys T. Walling
Gladys T. Walling

Vestal - Gladys T. Walling, age 87, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her father and mother, William and Mabel Walling, her brother, William Walling, and her life-long friend, Eudy Berman. She is survived by two brothers, Thomas Walling, Wilbraham, Mass., and Roger Walling, Chicopee, Mass., her nephews, Mario, Gary and Thomas Walling, and a niece, Linda Simanski. She is also survived by 5 grand nephews and 2 grand nieces. Gladys was a Professor at Harpur College in Endicott, NY from 1959-1963. She retired as an Associate Professor Emeritus from Binghamton University in 1993. She had a combined love of nature and photography and traveled to over 50 countries. She was active in Lyceum, as a program presenter, a newspaper editor and working on various committees. She was also a Red Cross Volunteer Instructor for many years. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Gladys' good friend, Monica Pennington and also to thank Pam and Carol of Home Instead. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, NY on Friday evening from 5-7 pm. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing and managing the number of visitors at one time. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal, NY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
