Glen Stewart BlandingApalachin - Glen Stewart Blanding, 82, of Apalachin, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his parents, Grace and Leland Blanding, brothers, Leland and Harold Blanding. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Judy (Baxter) Blanding, children and spouses; Tia Anechiarico, Beth Ann (Gian) Valle, Jason (Tammy) Blanding, Jade (Eric) Cohen, stepchildren; Matthew (Colleen) Franklin, Jennifer Hernandez, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, two sisters; Ruth Roche and Bonita May, one brother, Barry Blanding. Glen was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and spent his entire career as an Electrician in the Triple Cities Area. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.