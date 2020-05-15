Glenda Blake



Binghamton - Glenda Blake, 68, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2002 with her husband, Leo Cotnoir, at her side. She was predeceased by her mother, Beatrice Knoeller Blake, and her ex-husband, Jeffery Newell. She is survived by her father, Glenn Blake, brothers Ernest, James, and Thomas, and by two nieces, two nephews, and two grand nephews. Glenda was born in Plattsburgh, New York and moved to the Binghamton area with her family as a young girl. After graduating from Susquehanna Valley High School she attended SUNY Oswego where she earned a degree in studio art. Her first job was designing advertisements for Fowlers Department Store. She went on to work as a graphic designer at Drazen's City of Fashion, Niles & Phipps Printing, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and SUNY Broome where she became Director of Publications. After she and Leo moved to New Hampshire, she designed advertising for the New Hampshire Union Leader then joined the graphics department of St. Anselm College. When the couple returned to Binghamton she was able to realize her dream of becoming a full-time artist. Her work has been displayed at the Cooperstown Art Association, the Circle Gallery in Annapolis, Maryland, and locally at Cooperative Gallery 213 and the gallery of the Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier, both of which she was a member, as well as at numerous area restaurants and libraries. Besides being a graphic artist, Glenda loved to sing and performed for years with the Downtown Singers and with her a capella trio, Diamonds in the Rough. In her younger days, she was an enthusiastic Morris dancer and was proud of having danced in town squares and traffic circles throughout the Northeast. A retrospective showing of her art as a celebration of her life will be held at an appropriate time and place this summer. Donations in her memory may be made to the Glenda Blake and Leo Cotnoir Fund for Arts Empowerment at the Community Foundation of South Central New York, 520 Columbia Drive, Suite 100, Johnson City, NY 13790.









