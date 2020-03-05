|
Glenn A. Bailey
New Milford, PA - Glenn A. Bailey, 63, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Wilson Regional Hospital after a brief illness, 10 days short of his 64th Birthday. Glenn is survived by his daughter, Erin Bailey and her husband, Travis Weller, Abington, PA; his precious granddaughter, Alana; his parents, Carlton and Roberta Bailey; his twin brother, Mark and Terri Bailey; a brother, Gary Bailey; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Glenn was predeceased by his brother, Brian in 2019. Glenn retired on November 1, 2019 from Williams. Previously retired from IBM with over 30 years of service. Glenn was also an instructor at Lackawanna Junior College for a number of years. Glenn was proud of earning an Associate's Degree and Bachelor's Degree, while working full time. He volunteered with the American Red Cross as a CPR instructor for many years and as a team member of the Emergency Disaster Team. Glenn was an active Free Mason with the Harford Masonic Lodge F&AM #445 in Hop Bottom. He was a lifetime honorary member of the Columbia Hose Co. No. 1 in New Milford. Glenn was an avid hunter. His favorite hunting location was White Pines, where he hunted with his extended family and friends. You could find him on his ATV, riding with his twin brother and many friends. He was a master BBQer and enjoyed gathering with friends and family as often as possible. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 1-3, prior to the service. A private inurnment will be made in Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Columbia Hose Co. No. 1, P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA 18834.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020