Johnson City - Glenn Alan MacCrabie, 78, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a fall on May 28, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents - Glenn W. and Dorothy MacCrabie, and brothers Blaine (Mike), and Ronald. He is survived by the mother of his children Marlene Gennett-MacCrabie of Binghamton, son Mark MacCrabie of Johnson City, daughter Karen MacCrabie-Musti of Scranton, PA and her family.

Glenn served in the Artillery unit for the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was employed for many years as a furniture salesman for the former Montgomery Ward store in the Oakdale Mall. After that business closed Glenn worked until retirement at Lanes Liquor store in Binghamton. Glenn had an easy going personality, great sense of humor, was very caring and giving, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate toward erasing his open tabs at Abel's, Down's Ave, Sharkey's and The Union pubs. Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 2, 2019
