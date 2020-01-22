Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion, Post 1390
Maine, NY
Glenn Butler


1929 - 2020
Glenn Butler Obituary
Glenn Butler

Maine - Glenn Arthur Butler, age 90, passed away Wednesday, January 22. He is survived by his wife, Addy. Glenn passed on their 54th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his sons, George (Etta) Lee and David (Birgit) Lee. Six grandchildren, Erica, Michael, Amber, Sean, Melissa (Matt), and Mikayla. Six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Aadrianna, Angel, Giovanni, Kinsley and Aurora. Glenn served in both the Army and the Navy during the Korean War. He was a life member, with 53 years of membership, of The Maine American Legion, Post 1390. He was also very active in the 40/8, Gift to the Yanks and the Blind Bowlers organizations. Glenn retired from NYS Department of Safety and Health in 1992.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 1-4 pm at American Legion, Post 1390, Maine NY. Light refreshments

The family has requested no flowers. Donations can be sent to Addy to be disbursed as Glenn wished.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
