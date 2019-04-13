|
Glenn C. Adams
Windsor - Glenn C. Adams of Windsor, NY, age 75, passed away at home on Monday, April 8th, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 49 years, Catherine D. Adams, his parents Byron and Emma Adams, his In-Laws Daniel and Raynee Henning, brother Larry Adams, and brother-in-law Richard Henning. He is survived by daughter Melissa (Timothy) Skarbek and son Douglas (Kelly) Adams. Also, by five very special grandchildren, Katrina, Tyler, Douglas Jr., Clara, and Nathan and two great-grandchildren, Ace and River. His sister Michelle (Dick) Cole, brother Terry (Penny) Adams, sister-in-law Darlene Adams, sister-in-law Yvonne (Bob) Szynal, and many nieces and nephews and their children. He is retired from Morgan Apex.
At Glenn's request, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Down Syndrome Information Network of the Twin Tiers, PO Box 408, Corning NY 14830.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019