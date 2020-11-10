Glenn L. WilliamsBinghamton - Glenn Lee Williams, was born on March 19,1935 at the home of his grandparents, Sarah Maude Stewart Williams and Edward C. Williams in Kingston, Pa. to Elizabeth Holtzinger Williams and Urban L. Williams. He passed away on November 9th, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourde's Hospital from COVID-19. Dad was predeceased by the love of his life, Carole Breese Williams in 2015. He is survived by his four children, Susan Williams Phelps (Mark), Patrice Williams Cortese, Timothy L. Williams (Lisa) and Daniel J. Williams, his sister, Ann Williams Hujar, sisters and brother in law Sandra Breese Young (Robert), Nancy J. Breese, Thomas E. Breese(Judith). In addition, he was "Boppa" to Nathaniel (Cristina), Joshua and Aaron (Natalie) Phelps, Jessica Lee Cortese, Matthew (Grace) and Andrew Cortese, Kirsten and Justin Lee Williams, Alexander (Abigail), Elizabeth (Guilheim) and Juliana Williams. Six great grandchildren survive, including Emily and Christopher Phelps, Lucia Corvo, Theodore Cortese, Giacomo and Enzo Williams and three more great grandchildren due in 2021. He and our mother were so very proud of their grandchildren and their achievements. Glenn also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins and his friends, Don & Trish Ryall, Joe & Judy Clark , Jon & Cheri Clark and his NEA colleagues. A 1953 graduate of Union-Endicott High School and Harper College in 1959; a restless spirit led our Dad through many adventures in life. These included various occupations as an educator at West Middle School, Mount Desert Island High School and Greene Central School, where he taught biology. By the early 1960's, Dad became a sales rep. for the Upjohn Corporation and received the President's Award in 1968. Eventually, he became a stockbroker for S.D. Lunt and Co. and Merrill Lynch. A decade later he was hired by the National Education Association as a Field Rep. and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1995. He was a strong advocate for the rights of teachers, viewing that as a vehicle to protect the rights of children. In his youth, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying countless hunting and fishing expeditions with his treasured friends, Joe, Jon, Graham and Sid. He passed along his love and knowledge of hunting and fishing to his sons and grandsons. In particular, our Mom and Dad loved living on Abrams Pond in Eastbrook, Maine. Dad loved his dogs, Heidi, Fritz, Mac and Hector. Dad was a strong supporter of civil rights and was committed to confronting injustice through his support of the Southern Poverty Law Center and work through the American Red Cross. In 2005, he and our mother served the people of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina as volunteers. He loved debate and politics, all kinds of music, chocolate chip cookies, fried green tomatoes and a good Manhattan. He and our Mom established enduring friendships through the "Gourmet Club" with Joe and Audrey Cooper, John and Ellie Rugg,Dick and Bonnie Arielly and others. His children thank him for giving us all a love of nature and justice. At the age of 81, he traveled to Africa with the Kupenda for Children program for disabled children. We will miss his insight, his passion for politics but thank him for the gift of a love of Downeast Maine, the environment and just causes. Your hard road is now over, Dad. Rest in peace with your sweetheart and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Mental Health Association, 47 Broad Ave, Binghamton, NY 13904; Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104 or St. Mark's Episcopal Church Kitchen Fund, PO Box 458, Chenango Bridge, NY 13745.We would like to especially thank the Our Lady of Lourdes staff for their loving dedication and compassion for Dad during his last days. A private funeral for immediate family is planned at a later date. Deacon Dorothy Pierce will offer prayers and committal.