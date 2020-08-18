1/1
Gloria A. (Adams-Parks) Ayers
Gloria A. Ayers (Adams-Parks)

Castle Creek - Gloria, 73 of Castle Creek passed away on August 15, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY.

Gloria is survived by her husband Kenneth (Pete) Ayers, her children; Harold Parks Jr. and his wife Lori-Ann, Sylvia Canfield and Brian Parks, grandchildren; Trinity Parks, Holly Milliron, Shawn Caines, Sandra and Brigette Canfield, siblings; Elaine Fitzgerald, Duane (Ann) Adams and Janice (Benny) Morgan.

Gloria is predeceased by her parents; Raymond and Esther Adams, nephew; Adam Morgan, grandson; Roger Canfield and granddaughter Natasha Canfield.

Gloria worked at LRM Associates for almost 40 years, dedicating herself to being the best employee she could be and taking the utmost pride in her work.

Gloria had a very special place in her heart for her fur babies Ed, Katie, Bootsie, Freddy, and Kiki. Gloria enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, deer and all the wildlife at her and Pete's house. Some of her favorite things included Sunday trips to Flea Markets, stopping at garage sales any chance she could and watching her granddaughter Trinity play sports. Gloria loved to sit on the porch with Pete enjoying her plants and flowers and she took great joy in hosting the family for holidays at their house.

Family and friends can join us at Pete and Gloria's house to share memories Saturday August 22, 2020 from 12pm-2pm.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
