Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Forbes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria H. Forbes


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria H. Forbes Obituary
Gloria H. Forbes

Binghamton - Gloria (Harrison) Forbes, 77, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Michael Harrison; husband Frank B. Forbes, Jr.; and son John H. Forbes. She is survived by her son Robert (Kelly) Forbes; daughters Kris (Glenn) Roloson, Gloria (Sid) Penny, Patti (Dan) Lester, Judy (Jason) Soden; grandchildren Gretchen BeVard, Whitney Miller, Morgan Roloson, Meghan Paul, Jason Penny, Daniel Penny, Andrea Yeager, Matthew Yeager, Kaelyn Roloson, Garrett Roloson and several great-grandchldren. Family was her pride and joy, she will be dearly missed by all. Services will be private. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In Gloria's memory contributions can be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now