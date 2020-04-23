|
|
Gloria H. Forbes
Binghamton - Gloria (Harrison) Forbes, 77, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Michael Harrison; husband Frank B. Forbes, Jr.; and son John H. Forbes. She is survived by her son Robert (Kelly) Forbes; daughters Kris (Glenn) Roloson, Gloria (Sid) Penny, Patti (Dan) Lester, Judy (Jason) Soden; grandchildren Gretchen BeVard, Whitney Miller, Morgan Roloson, Meghan Paul, Jason Penny, Daniel Penny, Andrea Yeager, Matthew Yeager, Kaelyn Roloson, Garrett Roloson and several great-grandchldren. Family was her pride and joy, she will be dearly missed by all. Services will be private. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In Gloria's memory contributions can be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020