Gloria Jane Donlon McCormick
Gloria Jane Donlon McCormick

Glenn Mills, PA - Gloria Jane Donlon McCormick, 94, formerly of Vestal, NY passed away October 8, 2020 at Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA. She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Mabel (Smith) Donlon of Johnson City, NY, and brother, Thomas Donlon. Gloria was survived by her loving husband of 70 years, James P. McCormick, Jr., who passed just four days later on October 12, 2020. She is survived by three sons, James P. III and Charlene McCormick, Wilmington, DE, Michael and Janet McCormick, Somerville, NJ, John McCormick, Astoria, NY; two daughters, Dr. Jayne McCormick and Dr. Jacques Ramey, Sandia Park, NM, Mary McCormick and John Sandklev, Doylestown, PA; eight grandchildren, Patrick and Kelly McCormick, Todd and Jen McCormick, Dr. Kevin and Dr. Kristen McCormick, Matthew, Robert & Stephen McCormick, Shannen and Sean Ramey; seven great grandchildren, Quinn and Rory McCormick, Lilly and Ian McCormick, Declan, Ronan and Madden McCormick. Gloria was a 1944 graduate of Johnson City High School and graduated from Cortland State Teachers College in 1948, where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Gloria loved her wonderful family. She liked to read, travel and sports, particularly golf. She was a past member of the Binghamton, Sea Pines and Woodside Plantation Country Clubs. Services and interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's memory to Fraxa Research Foundation, 10 Prince Place, Newbury Port, MA 01950 would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
