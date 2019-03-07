|
Gloria Lewis
Vestal - Gloria Lewis, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. She was predeceased by her husband Dave Lewis. Gloria is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Lynne and Steve Pesklo of Lake Worth, Florida; Her grand pets, Sausage, Gator, Stanley and Boris; Sister and brother -in-law Carol and Kevin Kelly; nieces Maria, Melissa and Michelle; Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marilyn and George Magur; nephew Dr Edward Magur and niece Annie Magur; Many friends, cousins, Aunts and Uncles. Gloria was born in Pennsylvania and graduated from Marywood University in 1960. She taught Home Economics in the Vestal Schools for 33 years. She belonged to the NYS Retired teachers, Western Broome-Eastern Tioga Retired Teachers, K of C auxiliary at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal Historical Society, Home Economics Retired Group, AARP-Endicott Chapter and the Phelps Mansion Museum. She loved to bake and was known for making her cookies to give away.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday 10 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Vestal Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Friday evening from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, OLS Church, Brooke Humane Society, or Salvation Army.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019