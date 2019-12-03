|
Gloria M. Chamberlin
Binghamton - Gloria M. Chamberlin, 94, of Binghamton passed away December 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Chamberlin; daughters Sandra Chamberlin Russell and Debra Chamberlin Holcomb, and her son-in-law Jack Holcomb. She is survived by her brother Donald Yeingst; son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Patricia Chamberlin; son-in-law Roy Russell; granddaughter Amy Chamberlin Rosenkrantz; grandsons Christopher Holcomb (Becky), Douglas Holcomb (Justina), Dean Russell (Len), David Chamberlin, Scott Chamberlin (Stacy); 3 great-granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons. Gloria is also survived by her extended family and friends. Gloria was very proud of her family, she enjoyed hosting parties and picnics. She enjoyed her collections of salt and pepper shakers, dolls, teddy bears and music boxes. She will be missed but is now at peace, reunited with Walt, Sandy and Debbie. Funeral services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St., Binghamton, Friday at 1 pm. Rev. Corey S. VanKuren will officiate. Burial will be at Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest, NY. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home Friday from 11 am - 1 pm. Expressions of sympathy in Gloria's name can be made The or The .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019