|
|
Gloria Rokicsak
Binghamton - Gloria Rokicsak passed away June 23rd with her third daughter, Sister Hermie at her side. She was predeceased by her son AJ and great grandson Christopher. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years Andrew and their faithful companion Penelope, her son Michael (Maria), daughters Michelle (Scott) Dow, Debbie (Brandon) Schoonover. She was a loving Mommom, Mimi and Mumbo to eight grandchildren, Erena, Andrea, Andrew, Nicole, Mark, Mariah, Samantha and Dana. She was excited to learn she was going to have a new great grandchild in February. After retiring from General Hospital she found her true calling volunteering. She regularly volunteered at UHS, nursing homes, food pantries, clothing banks. She became an Ombudsman, Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher. She joined Legion of Mary, St. Thomas Altar Rosary and choir. Gloria never fully recovered from her fall in September, however until the last few weeks she never gave up hope that she would be returning to her two favorite activities, volunteering at the desk at Catholic Charities Food Pantry, where she loved the visitors as much as the other volunteers, and to singing in the choir that had so kindly saved her seat for these last ten months. A Funeral Mass will be held on August 17th at St. Thomas at 10 AM. Some people look for a beautiful place, others make a beautiful place. In lieu of flowers consider visiting the sick or lonely, feeding the hungry, telling someone you love them.
Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 14, 2019